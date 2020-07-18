Comal ISD superintendent expresses disagreement with Bexar Co. distance learning directive, saying five of its schools are impacted

In a letter sent to parents Friday, Superintendent Andrew Kim says his district wasn't invited to discussions on the best way to start the school year.

SAN ANTONIO — As San Antonio-area school districts adjust their plans for the start of the fall semester on the heels of a new directive saying in-person can't resume earlier than Sept. 8, one school district largely situated in a neighboring county isn't on-board with the decision.

In a letter sent to parents Friday evening, just a couple hours after the directive was issued by the Bexar County Health Authority, Comal ISD Superintendent Andrew Kim wrote that his district "was not invited to have any input into this decision," adding, "I disagree with this directive."

According to Kim, of the district's 33 schools, five are subject to the directive due to residing within Bexar County lines. They include Pieper Ranch Middle School, Indiana Springs Elementary, Kinder Ranch Elemetary, Specht Elementary and Timberwood Park Elementary.

On Friday morning, Texas education officials said schools across the state will be able to limit on-campus learning for at least the first four weeks of the year. While Comal ISD had not officially announced if it plans to start the year with remote learning, Kim's letter suggested that isn't the case.

"What we know at this hour is that students at these five schools will not be able to attend school in pesron on August 25 when on-campus instruction resumes for the remainder of our schools located Comal and Guadalupe counties," Kim wrote.