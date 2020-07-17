x
Bexar County schools cannot return to on-campus learning until after Sept. 7, health authority rules

All school-sponsored events and activities, including athletic competitions, are suspended until in-person classes resume
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County schools must not reopen campus for in-person learning until after September 7, according to a health directive issued by the Bexar County Health Authority Friday.

Students in any grade from pre-k to grade 12 are included in the order. The directive also suspends all school-sponsored events and activities, including athletic competitions and extracurriculars.

The directive orders school systems to develop a written plan of safety and health protocols by no later than Friday, August 21, and that further delays may be possible based on assessments of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The directive says school boards may accommodate families without internet access by providing access to remote learning or by following Texas Education Agency guidelines.

