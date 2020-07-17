Texas schools can stay online only for first 4 weeks, TEA says in new guidelines

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency issued new guidelines on July 17 for the fall semester as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state.
Among the new guidance includes school systems being able to temporarily limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of school. School systems can continue to limit access to on-campus classes for an additional four weeks if needed with a board-approved waiver request to the TEA. You can read the TEA's full list of new guidelines online here.
Parents who opted for their students to go to school in the fall will temporarily have to do virtual learning. However, any family that needs internet access and needs a device to learn virtually is still entitled to on-campus instruction every day during this transition period.
Gov. Greg Abbott also announced the same day Texas will allocate $200 million in funding to the TEA so school leaders can purchase eLearning devices and home internet solutions.
This comes two days after a TEA spokesperson confirmed Texas school districts can stay closed and won't lose state funding if local health officials order it. That same day, Texas teachers participated in a sit-in protest at the Texas State Capitol in Austin. Most teachers told KVUE they want classes to stay online until COVID-19 cases decrease.
Gov. Abbott told a Houston television station on July 14 that Texas will give school districts more flexibility to keep their schools closed to in-person learning in the fall.
RELATED: Texas classrooms can stay closed this fall without losing state funding if local health officials order it
Dr. Mark Escott, with Austin Public Health, said on July 14 opening schools could potentially lead to more than 1,300 student deaths. On that same day, Dr. Escott ordered all school districts and private schools in Travis County to delay reopening on-campus instruction.
As for Austin and Round Rock school districts, leaders told KVUE classes will be 100% virtual for the first three weeks of the school year.
MORE SCHOOL COVERAGE:
- LIST: Which Central Texas school districts are shutting down sports, extra curricular activities due to COVID-19 and which aren't
- Texas PTA asks Gov. Abbott to apply for federal waiver, pause STAAR testing for 2020-21 year
- Travis County health authority orders schools to delay on-campus openings
- Teachers hold sit-in protest at Texas Capitol to demand changes on reopening schools
- Round Rock, Austin ISD among local districts suspending first three weeks of in-person classes
- How to help your kids adjust to a new school year amid the pandemic
- Cost of ensuring school safety complicates reopening plans
- Texas will extend time that schools will be allowed to stay online-only, Gov. Greg Abbott says
- Travis County health authority says opening schools could potentially lead to more than 1,300 student deaths