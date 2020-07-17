Texas schools can stay online only for first 4 weeks, TEA says in new guidelines

School systems can continue to limit access to on-campus classes for an additional four weeks if needed.

Among the new guidance includes school systems being able to temporarily limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of school. School systems can continue to limit access to on-campus classes for an additional four weeks if needed with a board-approved waiver request to the TEA. You can read the TEA's full list of new guidelines online here.

Parents who opted for their students to go to school in the fall will temporarily have to do virtual learning. However, any family that needs internet access and needs a device to learn virtually is still entitled to on-campus instruction every day during this transition period.

Gov. Greg Abbott also announced the same day Texas will allocate $200 million in funding to the TEA so school leaders can purchase eLearning devices and home internet solutions.

This comes two days after a TEA spokesperson confirmed Texas school districts can stay closed and won't lose state funding if local health officials order it. That same day, Texas teachers participated in a sit-in protest at the Texas State Capitol in Austin. Most teachers told KVUE they want classes to stay online until COVID-19 cases decrease.

Gov. Abbott told a Houston television station on July 14 that Texas will give school districts more flexibility to keep their schools closed to in-person learning in the fall.

Dr. Mark Escott, with Austin Public Health, said on July 14 opening schools could potentially lead to more than 1,300 student deaths. On that same day, Dr. Escott ordered all school districts and private schools in Travis County to delay reopening on-campus instruction.

As for Austin and Round Rock school districts, leaders told KVUE classes will be 100% virtual for the first three weeks of the school year.