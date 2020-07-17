Two-teacher classroom model to help new charter school opening in coronavirus crisis

The San Antonio Preparatory Charter School will open its doors on August 3 facing day one jitters and Coronavirus realities.

SAN ANTONIO — Stephanie Hall Powell said San Antonio Preparatory Charter School is a part of what she loves and hates about education.

“So, San Antonio Prep has evolved within me over time,” Hall said.

The 40-year-old CEO/Superintendent is under pressure to not only open a new school. Day one of the school will see the charter school launch during a global pandemic.

Powell said San Antonio Prep is expecting 250 serving a predominantly Hispanic and Black economically student body. The school is open to 5th, 6th, and 7th graders.

“I think about changing the educational experience for Brown and Black students,” She said. “I think about how we are not just impacting the children right now but we’re going to impact generations.”

According to Powell, that is driving her team to work harder to make sure the unique education model they’ve designed works. School days are from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is no cost for the education which includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The classroom model was pre-designed with two teachers in the space. That will help as parents decide whether to let their children attend school in-person or online.

“One teacher can do the direct in-class in-person instruction and the second teacher in the room can focus on the students who are online.

Parents won’t have to make that decision until after Labor Day. A Metro Health Directive declared all schools will conduct remote learning until September 7.

She said the school will also provide African-American and Chicano studies as a part of their curriculum. All students are welcome.