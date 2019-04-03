SAN ANTONIO — Early voting started Monday in the special election runoff for Texas House District 125 .

The district is on San Antonio’s northwest side and covers much of the Bandera Road corridor.

The runoff is between Republican Fred A. Rangel and Democrat Ray Lopez. The winner will finish the term of Justin Rodriguez (D), who resigned to become a Bexar County commissioner.

The race went into a runoff because neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote.

Find your polling location.

Not sure whether you live in District 125? Use the Bexar County Elections precinct finder

Follow KENS5.com for election updates after polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.