Man shot, critically injured, while waiting for roadside assistance on east side

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot on the east side while waiting for help with a flat tire late Sunday night. The man was hit in the chest and arm – and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

A unit from the San Antonio Fire Department was at the intersection at the time of the shooting and witnessed the incident, authorities said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the man and a woman were at a Circle K on South WW White Road and East Houston Street just before midnight when another vehicle pulled in front of them. The man and woman got out of their vehicle and that's when someone in the other vehicle started shooting, police said.

The two had been waiting on roadside assistance, investigators said.