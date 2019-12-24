SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman Monday night after they said she lied to doctors about a miscarriage.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, 36-year-old Victoria Ochoa went to Southwest General Hospital earlier this month after she said she had a miscarriage. She allegedly told doctors she had a miscarriage in a toilet and flushed the baby.

When she arrived at the hospital, she was bleeding and still had an umbilical cord and placenta attached. Hospital staff said her story didn't match what they saw. They said, based on what they saw, her baby was fully developed and couldn't have been flushed.

“Even a small baby of that gestational period would have been too large to flush,” Sheriff Salazar said.

Salazar said law enforcement obtained a warrant for her residence in unincorporated Bexar County and pumped more than 1,000 gallons of raw sewage from the property's septic system. Salazar said they did not find remains of a baby, leading them to believe Ochoa did something to the baby. "We believe she disposed of this baby," Salazar said, adding they believe the baby is dead.

Salazar said there are other persons of interest in the case and other charges will be filed.

According to Salazar, the woman has several other children, including one who was taken away by CPS in connection with this investigation.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

