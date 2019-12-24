SAN ANTONIO — A family is still in the hospital after a Bexar County deputy’s car rolled on top of them. A suspected drunk driver was arrested in connection to the crash.

Sunday at about 3:30 a.m., a deputy pulled over on the side of I-10 and Boerne stage road to assist a couple and their 18-year-old daughter. The family’s car was stalled on the interstate.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Natalie Saldana who was driving a white sedan ended up slamming into the deputy’s car, which caused it to roll over onto the couple. The daughter, who was in the patrol vehicle to keep warm, was also pinned in the wreckage.

BSCO spokesman Johnny Garcia said the couple is in critical condition at University Hospital. Their daughter is in serious condition.

Saldana was taken to the same hospital in serious condition. She is facing several charges, including Intoxication assault.

KENS 5 spoke with drivers who frequently travel on I-10 and Boerne Stage Road. They said a combination of construction and speeding drivers have made the stretch of highway dangerous. The Look Store owner, Stephen O’Donnell, shared how the access road in front of his business is dangerous as well.

Drivers who are on the frontage road in front of his store believe the road continues straight. He said this year, about 20 cars have fallen into a ditch.

“There's always a wreck up here. I always see the cops up here. I don't know what it is about this section. I'm sure a lot of it has to do with the construction,” said O’Donnell.

The Texas Department of Transportation is doing projects along I-10 West between Leon Springs and Boerne Stage Road. Crews are improving intersections, changing access roads and doing expansions.

