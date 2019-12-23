SAN ANTONIO — A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday after police say he robbed a bank last week.

According to police, Stephen Deleon Times is in custody at the Bexar County Jail. He was wanted in connection with a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank on West Slaughter Lane in Austin.

It happened last Tuesday, December 17, at about 3:30 p.m. Police say he entered the bank and presented a note demanding money. He left on foot and no one was hurt in the incident. Surveillance cameras caught him wearing a black Spurs pullover, black beanie and black pants.

Austin police said they also believe Times was involved in two convenience store robberies, as well.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Friends of murdered San Antonio ISD officer say he was a 'beautiful soul'

'We can't Food Bank our way out of this': SA Food Bank braces for influx from proposed SNAP changes

Alleged drunk driver totals patrol car on I-10 while deputy helped family

NORAD is tracking Santa again for Christmas 2019

Wisconsin city mulls dumping old ban on throwing snowballs