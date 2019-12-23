SAN ANTONIO — There are new details in the death of a San Antonio ISD officer who was working security and was killed.

According to an affidavit, SAISD Detective Cliff Martinez was run over twice by a car. Officers showed up 3 am Saturday at the IHOP on Hot Wells Boulevard to one of their own brothers in blue on the ground. Detective Martinez was pinned under a car.

However, minutes before, police say Martinez, who was working security at the business, tried to break up a fight when he was assaulted. He tried to arrest Alfredo Martinez-Contreras outside. But, the 29-year-old didn't want to go to jail. Contreras-Martinez got into a car with other people. Investigators said the group ran the detective over reversed and did it again - despite witnesses pleading for the driver to stop.

Hours later Martinez-Contreras and 23-year-old Jorge Lopez were arrested and charged with capital murder.

Detective Martinez was a highly-respected member of the SAISD police department for 28 years. KENS 5 was told the 50-year-old was one year away from retirement. Friends said he was a beautiful soul, the kind of person who gave confidence -- that if you are in trouble---it was only temporary and would be okay.

The family is getting overwhelming support through a Go Fund Me page. IHOP promises to match up to $30,000.

Click here to support Officer Detective Cliff Martinez Memorial Fund organized by IHOP San Antonio IHOP San Antonio Officer Detective Cliff Martinez Memorial Fund SAISD, IHOP, and the San Antonio community mourns the loss Detective Cliff Martinez, a 27-year

Police were talking to a third person in this case but told KENS 5 they're no longer a person of interest. Police don't expect to make any other arrests in this case.

RELATED: UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in SAISD officer's death

RELATED: SAISD identifies off-duty officer killed while trying to break up fight at IHOP