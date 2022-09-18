One dead after two people were found inside a stolen vehicle with gunshot wounds across street from church

The guard at the service told worshippers to get down on the floor when they heard the shots. They prayed for the victims.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another critically wounded after a shooting across the street from an east San Antonio church this morning where a worship service was underway, police said.

Posted by Sue Calberg on Sunday, September 18, 2022

It happened just before 11 a.m. on the 200 block of Noblewood near the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex.

When officers arrived at the location, they found the two victims with life-threatening injuries inside a car.

The minister of Bethany First Baptist Church across the street said worshippers heard the shots ring out, and were told by their security guard to get down on the floor, which they did.

After the shooting stopped, the congregation stopped to pray for the injured.

A church member told us they are now planning a revival at the apartment complex where the shooting victims were found, saying Jesus is the answer.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital.

Police have two suspects in custody at this time. No more information was available.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.