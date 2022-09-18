More than 100 shell casings found at scene of shooting that sent one man to hospital

Police say the crime scene stretched over three blocks on the west side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — More than 100 shell casings were found at the scene of an overnight shooting on the west side of town that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened on Cormorant near Ingram Road around 11:36 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say they were flagged down by a man who had been shot in the back multiple times.

According to the sergeant on scene, some type of drug deal went bad between a group of people, leading to one of the men getting shot.

Officials say two men in one vehicle met up with another vehicle with four men inside, and at some point the men in both vehicles began shooting at each other while driving down the street.

One of the suspect's vehicles ran into a parked car during the exchange of gunfire. The car with the four men inside drove off after the shooting.

Police are still searching for the four suspects involved and they are also searching for the second person in the other vehicle that was with the victim when he was shot.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Over a 100 shell casings were found at the crime scene, which stretched for more than three blocks.

Two women who were sitting in their car in a nearby driveway were caught in the crossfire. Several bullets hit their vehicle but luckily they escaped without injuries.