Have you seen them? Rewards being offered for two men added to Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

Recognize Tieon Lashad Legan and/or Jaime Alanis? Cash rewards of up to $7,500 each are now being offered for information leading to either of their captures.

SAN ANTONIO — Take a look at these pictures. There are rewards being offered for the two men who have been added to Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Cash rewards of up to $7,500 each are available for information leading to either of their captures. DPS said do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives because they are considered armed and dangerous.

DPS released the pictures on Tuesday of Tieon Lashad Legan, 25, (pictured left) and Jaime Alanis, 37, (pictured right). Legan is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and a parole violation. Alanis is wanted for robbery and a parole violation. According to DPS, all tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

LATEST NEWS: Rewards Offered for Two Fugitives Added to 10 Most Wanted List



AUSTIN – DPS has added Tieon Lashad Legan, 25, & Jaime Alanis, 37, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Cash rewards of up to $7,500 each are now being offered.



Read more: https://t.co/6apEfu8cnU pic.twitter.com/vArPwSZCsP — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) April 13, 2021

Officials said Legan, who is affiliated with the Bloods gang, has been wanted since May 2020, when he violated his parole and left from his last known address in Fort Worth. In 2015, Legan was sentenced to seven years in prison after he was convicted in Tarrant County on three counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Legan is described as 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has several tattoos on his neck, shoulders, chest, abdomen, wrists and forearms. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, you can view his wanted bulletin.

Authorities said Alanis, who is affiliated with the Tango Blast Houstone gang, has been wanted since July 2020, when he violated his parole and left from his last known address in Houston. He also has ties to the Rio Grande Valley. In 2013, Alanis was convicted in Harris County of homicide/manslaughter and assault; he was given two concurrent 10-year sentences in prison.

Alanis is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. He has tattoos on his head, neck, chest, abdomen, both arms and legs. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, DPS said tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their photo.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “submit a tip” link (under the “About” section).

DPS said all tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted. Tipsters are given a tip number for reference.