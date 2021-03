A suspect allegedly walked into the Circle K at 8108 Fredericksburg Road at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 7, and threatened the employee demanding money.

SAN ANTONIO — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the robbery of a north-side Circle K earlier in March.

According to Crime Stoppers San Antonio, a suspect walked into the Circle K at 8108 Fredericksburg Road at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 7, and threatened the employee demanding money.

Information leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000. You can call 210-224-STOP or visit their website.