Reward offered for information on suspect who threatened Target employee with gun during robbery

SAN ANTONIO — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who authorities say walked into a Target, walked out with merchandise, and threatened an employee who tried to stop him with a gun.

This happened on Wednesday March 17 at 8:15 a.m. at the Target store located at 13700 US HWY 281 N according to Crime Stoppers San Antonio. They said the suspect escaped on foot.

You can submit a tip by calling 210-224-STOP or visiting their website.