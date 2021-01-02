Reward offered for information on San Antonio man missing for 50 days

The family of Samuel Reyes fears the worst after he disappeared without shoes on nearly two months ago.

SAN ANTONIO — 50 days later and 32-year-old Samuel Reyes’ family is still searching for answers in his disappearance.

“Sam was very excited about joining the Army. He enlisted the end of November and we don’t really know what’s going on or where he could be but no one has heard anything,” Reyes’ mom Lanay Cohen said. “I know that Sam’s out there calling for us to help him. He wants us to find him.”

Missing since December 12, Reyes was last caught on surveillance camera at a pawn shop along highway 87 on the eastside of San Antonio, not far from his grandmother’s house where he lived.

Reyes is 5’7 and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve hoodie, black shorts, and white socks, but he had on no shoes. His family says he may have been limping as well.

“There’s been no activity on his phone, bank account, social media, nothing and that’s not like Sam. He always calls me every couple of days even when something is wrong,” Cohen said.

Sunday morning a team of family and volunteers with the help of the Chainbreakers Search and Rescue team searched through wooded areas near Tealer Park hoping to find clues close to where Reyes was last seen.

His family says leading up to his disappearance he appeared to have been having some type of mental health episode. They haven’t heard from his since, and now they’re starting to fear the worst.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to his whereabouts.

“If you know anything please just call somebody. Sam is the most awesome person. He loves his family and we love him too,” Cohen said.