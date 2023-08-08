Two arrested for murder in deadly Bandera County shooting

The victim was identified as Randy Knox.

LAKEHILLS, Texas — Two people have been arrested for murder after a fatal shooting at the end of July in Bandera County.

Linda Hernandez was arrested on July 31 on murder and tampering with evidence charges. Then on August 3, Eddie Montesdeoca was taken into custody also on murder charges, as well as tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a firearm.

Deputies from Bandera County Sheriff’s Office were called to a shooting in the 100 block of Oak Cliff in Lakehills on July 30. When deputies arrived, they found the victim, who was identified as Randy Knox, had been shot in the back and the left armpit.

According to arrest paperwork, investigating deputies found surveillance video that allegedly showed Knox and Montesdeoca arguing before Montesdeoca pulled out a handgun, pointed it at Knox, then began to pistol whip him.

The victim ran from the home with Montesdeoca following him. He was then shot several times in the back, and fell to the ground, according to the affidavit.

Hernandez was seen on the video running up to the victim, and swinging a pipe at him while he was laying on the ground, officials say.

The two suspects, Montesdeoca and Hernandez, then fled from the home and were arrested shortly therafter.

The pair of suspects were taken to Bandera County Jail following their arrests.

