Thieves hit San Antonio restaurant under construction, steal thousands worth of electrical wiring

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio restaurant under construction was hit by thieves. The owner of Ro-Ho Pork & Bread said his new spot was burglarized days ago.

Jorge Rojo said the thieves made off with thousands in electrical wiring.

"They cut this and tried to pull the whole copper," he said. "It seems like they couldn't so they just started cutting everything. They started taking it by the pieces."

He is working on his second location being built off Fair Avenue. He said days ago, his plumber showed up and noticed all his electrical wiring was cut off. He said it happened at nearly 30 different areas around the inside of the new place.

Rojo specializes in food from his hometown, of Guadalajara, Jalisco. He said this setback will cost him up to at least $3,000. Officials say thieves steal the precious metal and sell it. Rojo said he will have to replace it all.

"The whole thing," he said.

The business owner believes the thieves cut his back fence to get in to commit the crime. San Antonio Police are investigating telling KENS 5 the electrical system was cut within the last couple of days, per a conversation with Rojo.

"First reaction is anger to them, he said. "But at the end sorry for them. Because, I believe that every harm or good that you make, comes back."