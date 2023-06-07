Police respond after neighbor says he spotted Rudy Farias's mother near home | Stream update at 11 a.m.

Houston police are expected to give an update on the investigation into Rudy Farias's disappearance later this morning.

PASADENA, Texas — A neighbor told KHOU 11 News that the mother of Rudy Farias was spotted near her house early Thursday the day after new allegations surfaced.

The neighbor said Janie Santana was seen leaving her house just after midnight. That's when the neighbor said he called 911.

There has been a police presence in the neighborhood ever since. The Houston Police Department is expected to update the investigation at 11 a.m.

This all comes after activist Quanell X, who spoke on behalf of Farias, said the man told him that he had been locked up, drugged, and tortured for years by his own mother.

HPD has not confirmed these new allegations and no charges have been filed.

Santana agreed to speak to KHOU 11 on Wednesday to give her side of the story but after the new allegations were made, she sped away from our cameras.

Farias's aunt who's been worried about her nephew did speak though after Quannel X held a press conference Wednesday saying Farias hasn’t really been missing for eight years like initially reported.

He's claiming Farias was sexually and physically abused by his own mother, according to the man.

“I’ve never seen Rudy since the day he went missing,” Sylvia Lopez, his aunt, said.

She said she's even traveled out of state with Santana to help look for him.