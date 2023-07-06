San Antonio man facing sexual assault felony charge after outcry from 10-year-old girl

The girl's statements along with text message written later by the man led to an arrest warrant in the case.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has been arrested after an accusation that he sexually assaulted a child who was visiting his home, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Thursday.

Felix Marfil, 63, is facing a charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, which is a first-degree felony. He was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Thursday.

On April 27, a 10-year-old girl was visiting Marfil's home when she went to a bedroom to play with a toy. That's whey Marfil allegedly came into the room and engaged in inappropriate contact with the child, Salazar said.

Marfil's wife apparently inadvertently ended the encounter when she called for the child to come back from the room. His wife later concluded that something had happened based on the girl's comments and reported the incident to law enforcement.

Salazar said Marfil later admitted to the mother of the victim via text message that he had committed some of the acts. The sheriff said the combination of the girl's statements and the text messages led to the arrest warrant being issued for Marfil.