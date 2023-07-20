Teen in stolen car shot twice by suspect in another vehicle, police say

The victim was with two friends in the car when he was shot by a suspect in another vehicle, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO — A teen was critically injured after being shot in the head and shoulder while in what police say was a stolen car with two friends by a suspect in an ther vehicle.

SAPD responded to reports of a shooting in progress to the 5600 block of Culebra Rd near Callaghan Rd on the west side of San Antonio just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the teen was with two friends in a car when another vehicle appeared and shots were fired. Police believe the vehicle the teens were in might be stolen.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, but still alive.

No description was provided for the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.

This is a developing story.

