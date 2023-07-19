One ticket claims $1B Powerball jackpot | $1M-winning ticket sold in Houston

HOUSTON — There was finally a jackpot winner in Powerball! While the big $1 billion-winning ticket wasn’t sold in Texas, there were some tickets worth $1 million sold in the state. That includes one $1 million ticket bought in southwest Houston.
Let’s start with the winning numbers – 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and a Powerball of 24.
The single perfect Powerball ticket was sold in California, according to the Powerball site. There were also plenty of $1 million-winning tickets, including four in Texas. Of those four, one was sold in Houston – at a Big Shot at 9780 Bissonnet.
The other $1 million-winning tickets sold in Texas were purchased in San Marcos, Pleasanton and Forney.
Wednesday's prize, which rose to $1.08 billion by drawing time, ranks as the game's third largest prize, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016. It's the sixth largest lottery win among all games.
$1 Million Winners
- California (7)
- Connecticut
- Florida (4)
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Massachusetts (3)
- Maryland (2)
- Missouri
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey (2)
- New York (5)
- Ohio
- Texas (4)
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
$2 Million Winners
- Florida
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
For the millions who didn't win the billion-dollar jackpot, there's still a chance at life-changing cash this week with Friday's Mega Millions jackpot of $720 million. The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on April 18. Powerball hadn't seen a grand prize winner since April 19.