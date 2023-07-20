Man found shot, killed outside south-side motel

Police are searching for five suspects who they believe to be involved.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for at least five people after a man was beaten and shot to death at a motel on the south side of town early Thursday.

San Antonio Police say the victim was being chased when he ran up the stairs at a motel in the 6600 block of S Flores near East Bonner Ave.

The sergeant on the scene says it was a five against one fight. One of the five shot the victim in the chest and the group ran away, axccording to police.

A search on the ground and by police helicopter did not find his killers.

Officers are looking at surveillance cameras in the area for leads.

The victim's identity has not been released.

