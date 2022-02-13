Man swings sword at neighbor, critically injuring him, police say

A fight between the two broke out late Saturday night at the Broad Viewe Apartments near Bandera Road, according to investigators.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men got into an argument at their apartment complex on the west side – and one of them got a sword and hit the other in the neck, police said. The man suffered critical injuries around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police from the San Antonio Police Department were called out to the Broad Viewe Apartments near Bandera Road where they detained the suspect. That man was taken downtown to police headquarters for further questioning. It is unclear what charges he will face.