Inmate stabbed to death at county jail Sunday morning, BCSO notes ties to Mexican Mafia

SAN ANTONIO — A 40-year-old inmate was stabbed to death at the Bexar County Jail on Sunday morning, and authorities say the victim and two suspects are active members of the Mexican Mafia.

"While the unit officer was in the process of gathering information as to what the circumstances were that was causing the victim to be uncomfortable, inmates Ernesto Tavera, 50, and Brandon Lerma, 28, were able to open their cell door, appearing to defeat the locking mechanism and ran to the officer’s station to assault the victim," BCSO said in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the unit officer initiated an emergency code and got the victim through a door to end the assault, and EMTs began treating multiple stab wounds. The suspects were taken into custody without incident, and the victim was pronounced dead at the jail at 7:07 a.m.

The Texas Rangers will handle the death investigation, and BCSO Internal Affairs and the Public Integrity Unit are conducting their own investigations. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has been notified, and charges will be filed against the two suspects.

"The assault occurred in a unit where active Mexican Mafia gang members are housed," BCSO said. "The victim, along with the two suspects involved in the incident are confirmed active members of the Mexican Mafia."