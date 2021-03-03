Man shot in the face on southwest side

Police said the suspect, who was arrested, has a history of mental episodes and that it may have played a role in the shooting. The victim is in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the face on the southwest side early Wednesday morning by a suspect who police say has a history of mental episodes. According to the San Antonio Police Department that may have played a role in this.

Police said around 1:45 a.m. the victim was at a home with five other people in a home in the 2600 block of Quintana Road when one of them started shooting.

The victim was hit in the face and was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. No one else was hurt.