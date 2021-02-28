Man gets shot after fight over a debt on southeast side, police say

The 43-year-old man was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound to his leg, but refused to be transported to the hospital. Police arrested a 39-year-old suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — Police believe a fight between two men led to one of them being shot on the southeast side on Saturday night. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the men had been arguing over a debt for the past week.

SAPD responded to the shooting around 8:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Hot Wells Boulevard.

Detectives said an argument from earlier in the week started up again and that's when the suspect shot the victim one time in the leg.

The 43-year-old victim was treated and released from the scene after he refused to be transported to a hospital for his injury.