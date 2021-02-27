Two people dead after a shooting at a home in Schertz

When police arrived, they found a woman who had been killed at the front of the home.

SCHERTZ, Texas — Two people are dead after a shooting occurred Saturday morning, the Schertz Police Department said.

The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. at a house in the 300 block of Judith Ann Drive.

When police arrived, they found a woman who had been killed at the front of the home. Authorities then heard another single gunshot.

Witnesses told officers there was "possibly another male inside the residence." Everyone in the area was notified and told to evacuate their homes.

Police tried to contact the man inside the home, but were unsuccessful. Schertz SWAT went into the house and found the man had died.

Police said they are still investigating the incident.