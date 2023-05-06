SAPD says officer shot and injured man who aimed rifle at police

Chief William McManus said police were called because of a disturbance with a gun, and that a 27-year veteran of the force shot the suspect in the shoulder.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say an officer shot and wounded a suspect who aimed a rifle at officers on the far north side.

SAPD Chief William McManus provided preliminary information from the scene on the 15600 block of Knollhollow on Saturday night.

McManus said that a call came in for a disturbance with a gun, and that one of the residents had allegedly been threatening his neighbor. He said when officers arrived the suspect was in the home, but while they were in their cruiser writing a report the suspect came out with a long gun. According to McManus, the suspect went in and out of the home several times before eventually taking a position behind a vacant police cruiser and aiming the rifle at officers down the street.

McManus said that's when one of those officers, a 27-year veteran of the force, shot the 22-year-old suspect and hit him in the shoulder. He said officers administered first aid and the suspect was taken to the hospital.

