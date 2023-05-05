Kirby man arrested after shooting at constable serving papers, Sheriff Salazar says

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Precinct 4 constables were serving civil documents to a home in the 100 block of Kirby Heights.

KIRBY, Texas — A man was arrested after officials say he fired a shot at a constable serving papers to a mobile home in Kirby Friday.

Sheriff Javier Salazar gave an update Friday morning and said Precinct 4 constables were serving civil documents to a home in the 100 block of Kirby Heights.

That's when Sheriff Salazar said he fired a shot out of the home, barely missing a constable and a maintenance worker who was assisting with serving the papers.

Constables immediately retreated and got into tactical positions, Sheriff Salazar said.

The chief of the Kirby Police Department, Roxanne Cardona, arrived and began negotiating with the suspect. Bexar County SWAT also arrived to assist.

"Our negotiators did a great job of convincing the suspect to give himself up, and he surrendured just a few moments ago," Sheriff Salazar said. "At this point, we are just happy that no one got hurt."

Sheriff Salazar did say the suspect had previous warrants related to weapons charges and resisting arrest.

See the sheriff's full comments about the incident below:

