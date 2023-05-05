One killed, another in critical condition after vehicle crashes into concrete pillar

When crews arrived, they found the driver had passed away.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after their vehicle slammed into a concrete pillar.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday on the access road of North Loop 1604 and I-10 West on the city's northwest side.

The San Antonio Police Department said that the driver somehow lost control and crashed. When crews arrived, they found the driver had passed away. The passenger was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are now investigating the incident. No other injuries were reported.

