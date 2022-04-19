Reward increased for in search for person who murdered Christopher Olivarez

The reward will now pay a guaranteed $17,000 for information that will lead to an arrest.

SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers has increased the reward once again for information leading to anyone involved in the murder of Christopher Olivarez.

On Sept. 25, 2021, SAPD responded to Olivarez's home on the 300 block of Kirk Place for a reported sick or injured person. That's when Olivarez's body was found.

Back in October, SAPD released three surveillance videos showing the man police are calling a person of interest. One video shows the man walking outside the home and it appears the person who looks like that suspect left out of the front door at night.

Details in the case have remained limited.

Olivarez worked at News4 and Fox 29 as an account executive from 2012 to 2016, according to those stations.