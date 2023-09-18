'I'm frustrated' | Resident on edge after murder investigation in Bandera leads to shootout in San Antonio Walmart

According to an affidavit, a man shot and killed a woman in Bandera then led deputies on a chase to a San Antonio Walmart where he was eventually shot.

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — A murder suspect has left two communities in South Texas traumatized.

Investigators said Andrew Lester shot and killed Amber Ashlaw Saturday night on Lakeshore Lane in Bandera.

According to an affidavit, he then fled the scene on a motorcycle, leading deputies on a chase to a Walmart on San Antonio’s northwest side.

Multiple agencies were involved. The affidavit states he drove his motorcycle into the store and fired one shot before deputies shot him.

Karen Jensen’s mother lives down the street from where the initial shooting happened in Bandera.

“I'm frustrated because I love Wharton's Dock,” Jensen said. “There are some very nice people out here, but there are some really bad apples and very dangerous.”

When Lester was shot by a deputy, he was taken to University Hospital. By Sunday night, according to an arrest warrant, he was arrested by Bandera County deputies and taken to the Bandera County Jail.

Jensen said she has been concerned with the number of violent crimes happening in her community.

“It's just so overwhelming the amount of robberies and assaults and murder that they're just throwing them in Bandera County jail as fast as they can,” Jensen said.

Jensen said 20 years ago, she never imagined she would fear for her mother’s safety.

“Be very careful when you come to Wharton's Dock,” She said.

The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation. They have not been able to provide any updates as of Monday night.

