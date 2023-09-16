Police chase and shooting ends at a Walmart on northwest side, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase and possible shooting ending at a Walmart on Saturday night.
According to police there was a pursuit out of Bandera County for a possible murder suspect on a motorcycle and the pursuit ended at the Walmart on the 8300 block of Bandera Road in San Antonio.
A shootout then unfolded in front of the Walmart, authorities say.
The suspect is in custody.
The Texas Rangers will be investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story.
