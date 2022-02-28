Woman shot outside of north-side business

People at the scene said they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle take off, police said. The woman was found with gunshot wounds on the ground.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found shot on the north side in the 100 block of Interpark Boulevard near West Avenue where a shooting was reported. The San Antonio Fire Department received a call for help around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

San Antonio Police Department Public Information Officer Ricardo Guzman said officers were dispatched and found the victim on the ground. First responders are trying to treat the woman's injuries at the scene, Guzman said.

People at the scene said they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle take off, Guzman said. He said she was shot outside of a business, but doesn't know yet if the shooting was the result of a domestic violence situation or just what.

Detectives are working on gathering surveillance video footage to track down a potential suspect and speaking to possible witnesses to gather more details.

"We have a lot of people coming forward with information," Guzman said.

The woman's age and identity have not been released.

SAPD did not share what vehicle they are looking for.