22-year-old critically injured in shooting near downtown bus stop

A suspect in his 30s is in police custody. Police believe a verbal altercation led to the shooting where the victim and suspect both pulled guns on each other.

SAN ANTONIO — A 22-year-old is fighting for his life after being shot in the middle of downtown near a bus stop just before noon, police said. Some sort of verbal argument led to the shooting near the intersection of Villita Street and South St. Mary's Street, according to preliminary information released by authorities.

The suspect, who is in his 30s, is in police custody and is being questioned about what happened, San Antonio Police Department Chief William shared from the scene.

"We got calls for shots fired here at the bus stop," Chief McManus said. "We had a 22-year-old male and a 30-something-year-old male standing at the bus stop – they get into an argument. One of them pulls a gun, the other one pulls a gun – one of them walks away, who initially pulled the gun – this is what we know preliminarily. One walks away who initially pulled the gun and the other person started shooting at him. Fired five or six times."

The victim was shot in the upper torso and also suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, Chief McManus said. He expressed his frustration about an uptick in shooting calls.

"In the wake of a number of recent shootings that have happened – I've said this repeatedly – a lot of the violence in this city is caused by altercations, arguments, road rage, just like we have here today. Somebody is probably going to die because of an altercation. And somebody's real quick to pull out a gun to settle that," he said. "I want to repeat this again – this is the frustrating part of this. This happened over an altercation. A verbal altercation. And somebody gets shot and it happens way too often. And again, that is part of the reason for the violence in this city."

McManus said investigators are looking for witnesses as they try to determine what unfolded.