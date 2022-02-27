Police: Two 17-year-olds hospitalized after Saturday night shooting in DeSoto

Police said the wounded victims drove from a pre-arranged meeting in DeSoto to a gas station in Dallas before calling for assistance.

DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto Police are investigating a late Saturday night shooting on the 1400 block of Deborah Avenue that they said left a part of male and female 17-year-olds wounded.

Law enforcement said it received multiple reports of a shooting and began dispatching units to the reported Deborah Avenue site when they received a call from one of the shooting's two alleged victims, who reported that she and her boyfriend had left that scene and arrived at a gas station on the Dallas side of the DeSoto border.

Police said they then detoured to the second location and provided basic medical treatment to the teenage victims, then transported them both to a nearby Dallas hospital.

According to the police, the male victim, a resident of Dallas, was in critical condition upon being taken to the hospital. Police said the female victim, from Garland, was in stable condition upon being transported.

Both victims remained hospitalized as of early Sunday afternoon, according to a police press release.

Police said that detectives processed the crime scenes at Deborah Avenue location in DeSoto and at the gas station in Dallas, and that they were following up on leads involving the identity of the person(s) responsible for the shooting.

Police additionally said that they believed the victims and the alleged shooter(s) pre-arranged their meeting in DeSoto. Police also added that they do not believe any suspects involved in the case present an immediate threat to the greater public.