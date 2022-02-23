Young people accused, killed in run of recent San Antonio shootings

Experts say the troubling pattern may be a product of teenagers' deteriorating mental health.

SAN ANTONIO — Experts say a cluster of recent shootings in San Antonio is evidence for a larger mental health problem afflicting adolescents and teens.

In the last seven days, at least five shootings across the city involved victims or assailants who are younger than 23-years-old.

Mary Beth Fisk, CEO of The Ecumenical Center, says it's fair to blame the run of crime on the same tension that's pushed more young people to seek treatment at her facility.

"What we've seen is an increase in anger... brought about by stressors of what we've been through as a society and what we're continuing to go through," she said.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has called adolescents' deteriorating mental well-being an "urgent public health crisis."

Psychiatrists say the pandemic exacerbated existing mental health problems. Youngsters have experienced atypical grief, isolation, and economic hardship in the last two years.

To cope, Fisk says stressed children sometimes turn to activity San Antonio Police Chief William McManus calls "risky behavior."

"This is what leads to the violence in our city," he said at a shooting Monday.

In some cases, children who "act out" when depressed or anxious are mimicking behavior they've witnessed from adults, Fisk says.

But it takes more work to adequately address the problem with a child.

"We know that trauma experienced in childhood is a life-long recovery, whereas adults may be more prepared for some of those tragic events," she said.

Fisk says adults need to become better-informed about the issues affecting youth. It is especially important to learn depression's signs and symptoms, she added.

"If your child is not sleeping, if they seem to become detached, if they're trying to give away valuable things - those are all signs you probably need to dig deeper," she said.