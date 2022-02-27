Man shot, drives himself home to call for help on northwest side, police say

Police are still questioning the victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, and trying to determine if it was a road rage incident or carjacking.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and drove a half-mile home to call for help late Saturday night, police said. The incident happened on the northwest side, near the Medical Center, just before 11 p.m.

Investigators are still questioning the victim, who is in his 20s, and trying to determine if it was a road rage incident or carjacking. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

According to information from the San Antonio Police Department given to KENS 5 at the scene, the man was shot while in his car, at the intersection of Cinnamon Creek Drive and Hamilton Wolfe Road. He then drove home to his apartment complex, located north of Hamilton Wolfe Road and west of Fredericksburg Road.

Police believe the suspect in the shooting was driving a gray sedan, but didn't have any other details to release.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

If you have any information about the shooting, you're of course asked to share that information with SAPD. One way to do that is to contact Crime Stoppers.

It's important to note, calls made and tips shared directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

There are several ways you can contact Crime Stoppers: