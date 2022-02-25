Former San Antonio police officer indicted on charge stemming from officer-involved shooting

Officer Oscar Cruz was reportedly indicted for deadly conduct.

SAN ANTONIO — A former San Antonio police officer has been indicted on a charge stemming from an officer-involved shooting, according to Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

Officer Oscar Cruz was reportedly indicted for deadly conduct. The indictment says that on March 9, 2020, Cruz knowingly fired a gun at and in the direction of Elijah Jordan and Cruz Benavidez.

After review by the Civil Rights Divisions, the case was presented to a Bexar County Grand Jury on Wednesday.

Deadly conduct is a third degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.