Crime Stoppers looking for suspects who robbed 81-year-old

The two suspects are wanted for the aggravated robbery of an 81-year-old man, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in finding the suspects who robbed an 81-year-old man in a Whataburger parking lot.

On Feb. 11, the victim pulled into the Whataburger parking lot located in the 1200 block of Nacogdoches Road. Crime Stoppers says that's when the victim was then approached by two suspects.

One of the suspects pointed a weapon at the victim and demanded their wallet. Officials say the suspects then ran away with the victim's wallet and left the location in a red pickup truck.