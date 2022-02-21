Police respond to report of a suspicious person on north side

A heavy law enforcement presence was seen beginning around 11 a.m. on San Pedro Avenue south of Hildebrand Avenue, near West Lullwood Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is in police custody after a report of a suspicious person on the city's north side on Monday morning. The situation lasted almost three hours.

A heavy law enforcement presence was seen beginning around 11 a.m. on San Pedro Avenue south of Hildebrand Avenue, near West Lullwood Avenue. By 1:30 p.m., a man had been taken into custody, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Information so far has been limited regarding exactly what happened. There's no word on whether anyone was hurt.