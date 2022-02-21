Woman, man found dead on west side, police say

SAPD it appears initially that it was a murder-suicide on Enrique Avenue, near West Commerce Street and northwest of Highway 151 around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — A man and woman in their 40s were found shot to death in a home on the west side Monday morning. Police responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, preliminary information leads them to believe it was a murder-suicide. They responded to the home in the 100 block of Enrique Avenue, near West Commerce Street and northwest of Highway 151. When officers arrived, they found the two people dead inside.

SAPD Chief William McManus said the brother of the man came to check on him and found his brother and a woman dead. There had been previous reports of the two fighting in the past, McManus said.

He also stressed that an investigation is underway and those preliminary findings could change. The names of the deceased people have not been released.