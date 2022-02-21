Man shot, killed on north side

A man in his 20s died on the city's north side near Loop 410 and San Pedro Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s was shot and killed on the city's north side near Loop 410 and San Pedro Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Monday, police said. It happened at the Coronado Apartments in the 9500 block of Lorene, near Lockhill Selma and San Pedro Avenue.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, a man in his late 20s was dead at the scene when police arrived. He had a single gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said so far there are no suspects in custody.

