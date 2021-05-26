One dead after shooting at mobile home park in east San Antonio

Police said they did not have any details leading up to the shooting, but were told by witnesses that a black mustang sped from the scene.

One person was left dead after being shot in a mobile home community in east San Antonio Tuesday night.

At 11:22 p.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to Saints Haven and Saints Arc to a reported shooting.

Police said a homeowner heard a lot of commotion outside. When the homeowner stepped out to see what was going on, there was a man laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.