SAN ANTONIO — Police believe a man in his 60s was on the sidewalk when he was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop on Tuesday night.

The crash happened a little after 9:30 p.m. on Perrin Beitel near Sun Gate Dr. on the northwest side. Police said a man in his 60s was hit and killed, and the vehicle was either black or dark red and should have front end damage.