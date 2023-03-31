New Braunfels police seize thousands of fentanyl-laced pills, arrest eight in drug bust

Police say they also took guns, cash and valuables after making several traffic stops near homes they were monitoring.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The New Braunfels Police Department says they arrested eight people and seized thousands of fentanyl-laced pills, cash, guns, and other property in a drug bust on Thursday.

Police said they were monitoring a drug house on the 3900 block of Gentle Meadow and made two traffic stops, arresting five people on a variety of charges. Four of those five suspects are under the age of 20.

17-year old Lucas Talyn Flores of New Braunfels - Possession of a Controlled Substance (Penalty Group 1) <1g, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, Drug Paraphernalia

39-year old Tiffany Dawn Sanson: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Penalty Group 1) >=4g<200g, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Penalty Group 1) <1g, and three warrants

19-year old Justin Nathanial Quintanilla: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Penalty Group 1) <1g

18-year old Jesse Duran: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Penalty Group 1) <1g

18-year old Jacob Steven Osterheld: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Penalty Group 2) >=4g<400g

"Based on those arrests, a search warrant was issued for the home on Gentle Meadow, leading to the seizure of approximately 1,500 counterfeit fentanyl-laced Percocet pills," police said. "Also seized were two firearms (a handgun and an assault rifle), other narcotics, and cash."

Police say that as the investigation continued they began to monitor another home in the 400 block of Pebble Creek Run, and that surveillance led to a traffic stop and three more arrests. Police seized about 5,000 fentanyl laced pills, THC edibles, a handgun, cash, and other valuables. The other three suspects face the following charges:

22-year old Ja Shanae Dejranise Caldwell: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Penalty Group 2) <1g

20-year old Francesco Maurizio Formica: Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Penalty Group 1) >=400g and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Penalty Group 2) >=4g<400g

18-year old Raylyn Rayshawn Willrich: Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Penalty Group 1) >=400g and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Penalty Group 2) >=4g<400g