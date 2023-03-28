SAPD responds to east side for shooting involving police

Details are few as of now, but authorities are expected to provide an update soon.

SAN ANTONIO — A large contingent of San Antonio Police Department officers arrived at the area of Essex and Hackberry around 4:15 p.m. Friday for a shooting involving police.

Authorities confirmed one person has been hospitalized with serious injuries. It's unknown if that individual is a suspect.

Within a half-hour at least half a dozen SAPD cruisers were on hand to secure the scene. Officers could be seen with their weapons drawn at one point, while another was equipped with a riot shield.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

