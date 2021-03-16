Police: Man gets shot in possible road rage incident, crashes and walks a mile

Investigators believe the man who was shot in the upper torso walked more than a mile after he crashed his car along West Military Drive and U.S. Highway 90.

SAN ANTONIO — A possible victim of road rage was shot in his car, then managed to walk more than a mile to get help. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the man was found stumbling around an apartment complex on Monday night.

Police received a call for a shooting at the Woodfield Apartments, 2703 Observation Drive, on the west side around 9:45 p.m. The victim suffered from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe the man was shot while driving somewhere on U.S. 90 during a possible road rage incident and then the victim crashed his vehicle in the area near West Military Drive and left the crash on foot.

Police say the victim matches the description given of the man who left the scene of the crash. They believe the man walked from the scene of the crash all the way to the apartment, about a 1.5 mile walk that would take about 30 minutes.