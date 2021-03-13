x
Schertz officers find man dead from apparent gunshot injury in car, authorities say

It's unclear if anyone has been detained in the investigation.
Credit: Telemundo San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Schertz authorities are investigating after they say a man was in a car dead from "an apparent gunshot wound" Friday evening. No one is believed to have been arrested as of yet. 

According to officials with the Schertz Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting along the 1000 block of Elbel Road, where they found the unidentified victim. Authorities say witnesses noticed a man leaving the scene on foot wearing a black hoodie and red shorts. 

The investigation is ongoing. 